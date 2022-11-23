Menu
2019 Ford Transit

51,535 KM

Details

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Med Roof / Clean CarFax

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Med Roof / Clean CarFax

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

51,535KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9369589
  VIN: 1FTYR2CM8KKB44681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 51,535 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford Transit is a highly versatile work van capable of fitting the needs of most small businesses. It also offers many modern conveniences, a fuel-efficient engine lineup and decent road manners!

 

Features include a 3.7L V6 Engine, 148" Wheelbase, Medium Height Roof, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Locks and Windows, Air Conditioning and more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

