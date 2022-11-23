$53,888+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2019 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Med Roof / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,888
- Listing ID: 9369589
- VIN: 1FTYR2CM8KKB44681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 51,535 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford Transit is a highly versatile work van capable of fitting the needs of most small businesses. It also offers many modern conveniences, a fuel-efficient engine lineup and decent road manners!
Features include a 3.7L V6 Engine, 148" Wheelbase, Medium Height Roof, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Locks and Windows, Air Conditioning and more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
