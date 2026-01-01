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2019 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$48,799
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
210,648KM
VIN 1GT12REY9KF115617
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,648 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Trailering Equipment, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, 4G LTE, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, EZ-Lift and Lower Tailgate, Touchscreen
This 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, that's no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle.
This sought after diesel pickup has 210,648 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Sierra 2500HD SLT is a great choice as it comes with luxurious features such as leather heated seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4G LTE capability, an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, StabiliTrak, cruise control and trailering equipment with an integrated brake controller.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, that's no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle.
This sought after diesel pickup has 210,648 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Sierra 2500HD SLT is a great choice as it comes with luxurious features such as leather heated seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4G LTE capability, an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, StabiliTrak, cruise control and trailering equipment with an integrated brake controller.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kingston Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
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$48,799
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2019 GMC Sierra 2500