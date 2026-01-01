2019 GMC Sierra 2500

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<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Trailering Equipment, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, 4G LTE, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, EZ-Lift and Lower Tailgate, Touchscreen</b><br> <br> This 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.<br> <br>Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, thats no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Youll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle.<br> <br>This sought after diesel pickup has 210,648 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Sierra 2500HDs trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Sierra 2500HD SLT is a great choice as it comes with luxurious features such as leather heated seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4G LTE capability, an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, StabiliTrak, cruise control and trailering equipment with an integrated brake controller.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

210,648 KM

Details Description

$48,799

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14341307

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$48,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
210,648KM
VIN 1GT12REY9KF115617

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Trailering Equipment, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, 4G LTE, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, EZ-Lift and Lower Tailgate, Touchscreen

This 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, that's no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle.

This sought after diesel pickup has 210,648 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Sierra 2500HD SLT is a great choice as it comes with luxurious features such as leather heated seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4G LTE capability, an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, StabiliTrak, cruise control and trailering equipment with an integrated brake controller.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kingston Chevrolet Buick GMC

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
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$48,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-549-1311

2019 GMC Sierra 2500