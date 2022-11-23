$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2019 GMC Terrain
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE- Certified - Heated Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,392KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9427593
- Stock #: 23092A
- VIN: 3GKALTEV1KL265800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour smokey quartz metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 57,392 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're in the market for a compact SUV, this GMC Terrain is worth strong consideration thanks to its modern look and sophisticated engineering. This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 57,392 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's smokey quartz metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive standard features. Automatic stop/start to reduce idle and increase fuel efficiency, hill descent control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, LED accent lighting, heated power side mirrors, and LED signature taillamps provide a beautiful blend of fuel efficiency, capability, and style. The interior is loaded with Driver Information Centre display, 4G WiFi, heated front seats, active noise cancellation, rear charge only USB ports, remote start, Teen Driver Technology, leather steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, flat folding seats including front passenger, GMC Connected Access capable, keyless open and start, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Automatic Headlights,Power Windows,Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Powe...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4