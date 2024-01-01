Menu
The 2019 Honda Fit Sport comes packed with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, Collision Mitigation Braking System , Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Eco Assist System, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Guidelines and so much more! This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX report!

2019 Honda Fit

98,226 KM

2019 Honda Fit

Sport CLEAN CARFAX - BACKUP CAM - APPLE AND ANDROID COMPATIBLE

2019 Honda Fit

Sport CLEAN CARFAX - BACKUP CAM - APPLE AND ANDROID COMPATIBLE

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,226KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H66KM102676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10713A
  • Mileage 98,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

2019 Honda Fit