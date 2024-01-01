$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Fit
Sport CLEAN CARFAX - BACKUP CAM - APPLE AND ANDROID COMPATIBLE
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10713A
- Mileage 98,226 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Honda Fit Sport comes packed with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, Collision Mitigation Braking System , Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Eco Assist System, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Guidelines and so much more! This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX report!
Vehicle Features
