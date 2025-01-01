Menu
2019 Hyundai Accent

141,173 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred

12631632

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,173KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3kpc25a33ke087237

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,173 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Hyundai Accent