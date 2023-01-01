Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. AC. CRUISE. PWR SEAT. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. BLUETOOTH. 18 ALLOYS. TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2019 Jeep Compass

70,901 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited AWD. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. AC. CRUISE. PWR SEAT. PWR GROUP. REMOTE S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited AWD. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. AC. CRUISE. PWR SEAT. PWR GROUP. REMOTE S

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 10784625
  2. 10784625
  3. 10784625
  4. 10784625
  5. 10784625
  6. 10784625
  7. 10784625
  8. 10784625
  9. 10784625
  10. 10784625
  11. 10784625
  12. 10784625
  13. 10784625
  14. 10784625
  15. 10784625
  16. 10784625
  17. 10784625
  18. 10784625
  19. 10784625
  20. 10784625
  21. 10784625
  22. 10784625
  23. 10784625
  24. 10784625
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCB8KT766961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,901 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. AC. CRUISE. PWR SEAT. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. BLUETOOTH. 18" ALLOYS. TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GT $1000 FINANCE CREDIT, INQUIRE IN STORE!! LEATHER, BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GT $1000 FINANCE CREDIT, INQUIRE IN STORE!! LEATHER, BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR 91,067 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation $1500 FINANCE CREDIT, INQUIRE IN STORE!!5.3L ELAVATION !! 20
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation $1500 FINANCE CREDIT, INQUIRE IN STORE!!5.3L ELAVATION !! 20"ALLOYS. HITCH RE4CEIVER. BOX LINER. HEA 26,053 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited ALLOYS. MOONROOF. LEATHER. NAV. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. HEATED SEATS. B for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited ALLOYS. MOONROOF. LEATHER. NAV. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. HEATED SEATS. B 57,409 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass