Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum comes packed with a Power panoramic moonroof, Luxurious leather-appointed seats with diamond-quilted inserts, Climate-controlled front seats (heated and cooled), Heated rear seats and heated steering wheel, NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services featuring an 8-inch touch-screen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX. <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. <strong>Cash pricing is an additional $699. </strong> We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs. <p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p><strong> <p><strong>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.<p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2019 Nissan Murano

79,720 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum SNOW TIRES ON OE RIMS $800 CASH WITH PURCHASE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum SNOW TIRES ON OE RIMS $800 CASH WITH PURCHASE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 11094524
  2. 11094524
  3. 11094524
  4. 11094524
  5. 11094524
  6. 11094524
  7. 11094524
  8. 11094524
  9. 11094524
  10. 11094524
  11. 11094524
  12. 11094524
  13. 11094524
  14. 11094524
  15. 11094524
  16. 11094524
  17. 11094524
  18. 11094524
  19. 11094524
  20. 11094524
  21. 11094524
  22. 11094524
  23. 11094524
  24. 11094524
  25. 11094524
  26. 11094524
  27. 11094524
  28. 11094524
  29. 11094524
  30. 11094524
  31. 11094524
  32. 11094524
  33. 11094524
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MS2KN154275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10852A
  • Mileage 79,720 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum comes packed with a Power panoramic moonroof, Luxurious leather-appointed seats with diamond-quilted inserts, Climate-controlled front seats (heated and cooled), Heated rear seats and heated steering wheel, NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services featuring an 8-inch touch-screen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX.





**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto BACKUP CAM - SUNROOF - REMOTE START for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto BACKUP CAM - SUNROOF - REMOTE START 220,173 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT LEATHER - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT LEATHER - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS 220,545 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Rondo LX CLEAN CARFAX - MANUAL TRANSMISSION for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Kia Rondo LX CLEAN CARFAX - MANUAL TRANSMISSION 150,623 KM $13,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano