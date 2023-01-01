Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

96,235 KM

Details Description Features

$22,388

+ tax & licensing
$22,388

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S / Heated Seats / Backup Camera

2019 Nissan Rogue

S / Heated Seats / Backup Camera

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,235KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9447457
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT8KC742154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,235 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Nissan Rogue S stands out as an easy-to-drive, family-friendly vehicle. And it now ranks among the better small SUVs. The Rogue has grown larger and more accommodating; it has a spacious cabin, easy access, and plenty of room in the rear seat.

 

Features include a 2.5L 4cyl Engine, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

