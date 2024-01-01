$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock- Aluminum Wheels
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock- Aluminum Wheels
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
58,055KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT8KS689134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 24165A
- Mileage 58,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Rear Camera!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 Classic proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 58,055 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Warlock. This gothic looking Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is an awesome truck that comes with black aluminum wheels and dark exterior accents, front fog lamps, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, a touchscreen infotainment system that features wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This limited-edition truck also comes with a lift kit and heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability plus trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, automatic headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Rear Camera, Touchscreen, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT8KS689134.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks, BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2019 RAM 1500 Classic