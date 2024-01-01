Menu
ST 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. 20 ALLOYS. BOX LINER. HITCH RECEIVER. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. BIG POWER!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

91,806 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

91,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT9KS674756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,806 KM

Vehicle Description

ST 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. 20" ALLOYS. BOX LINER. HITCH RECEIVER. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. BIG POWER!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic