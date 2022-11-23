$88,988+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie Longhorn- Certified - Navigation - $640 B/W
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$88,988
+ taxes & licensing
97,056KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335128
- Stock #: 23119A
- VIN: 3C63RRNL6KG573565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 23119A
- Mileage 97,056 KM
Vehicle Description
According to Edmunds.com, the Ram 3500 is a top pick in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Mega Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,056 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 400HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Longhorn. This Ram 3500 Longhorn has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated interior that features premium equipment like cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a premium audio system. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen that's paired with navigation, SiriusXM and 5 USB ports, exclusive aluminum wheels, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRNL6KG573565.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $639.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $116314 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 12.0 Single Rear Wheel Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob,CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAMERA,220-AMP ALTERNATOR,ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective C...
