Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline- Apple CarPlay
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
125,670KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10352472
- Stock #: 24045A
- VIN: 3VV0B7AX0KM012889
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 125,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Among crossover SUVs, this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan stands out for its spacious and elegant interior. This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUV's, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 125,670 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with full time all wheel drive, LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, elegant alloy wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, App-Connect smartphone integration, front adjustable bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear cup holders, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 17 Inch Montana Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Kessy Remote Keyless Entry, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, Daytime Running Lights, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, H...
