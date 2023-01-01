$36,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac CTS
Sport- Aero Kit - $250 B/W
2020 Cadillac CTS
Sport- Aero Kit - $250 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
78,384KM
Used
VIN 1G6DU5RK2L0145765
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P01870
- Mileage 78,384 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance Styling, Aero Kit, Wireless Charging, Brembo Brakes, Heated Seats!
Compare at $38478 - Our Price is just $36998!
Built to compete with the German luxury sedans, this all new CT-5 has really hit it out of the park! This 2020 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Offering a design that moves forward even when standing still, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high quality material, no detail is too small and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This sedan has 78,384 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CT5's trim level is Sport. Built for performance, this CT5 comes with upgraded brakes, a rear spoiler, body color and black aerodynamics, alloy pedals, thicker sport steering wheel, and ambient interior lighting. other premium features include stylish alloy wheels, auto vehicle hold, LED lighting, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. The interior keeps up with unmatched style and tech features such as 10 inch touchscreen infotainment with voice recognition, smartphone integration, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, wireless charging, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, heated leatherette seats, leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, memory settings, digital gauge cluster, adaptive remote start, dual zone automatic climate control, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Styling, Aero Kit, Wireless Charging, Brembo Brakes, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $249.74 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $51945 ). See dealer for details.
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TWIN-SCROLL TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Power Door Locks, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc B...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2020 Cadillac CTS