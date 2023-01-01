Menu
The 2020 Cadillac XT4 Luxury is packed with 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine, Leatherette seating surfaces, Cadillac User Experience (CUE) with 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, Rear Park Assist, HD Rear Vision Camera and so much more! The 2020 Cadillac XT4 Luxury is designed for those who demand a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and advanced technology. This is a one owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX.

2020 Cadillac XT4

97,471 KM

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Luxury REMOTE START - REAR HEATED SEATS - LEATHER

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

97,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYFZBR42LF038309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10807
  • Mileage 97,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

