2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT- Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT- Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,803KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXKEV8L6139523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 51,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
Get the versatility of a compact SUV, with its impressive fuel economy in the Chevy Equinox. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 51,803 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Power Windows, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Lane Keeping Assist, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front Al...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2020 Chevrolet Equinox