Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

159,096 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

RS 3RD ROW SEATING - LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

RS 3RD ROW SEATING - LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10341447
  2. 10341447
  3. 10341447
  4. 10341447
  5. 10341447
  6. 10341447
  7. 10341447
  8. 10341447
  9. 10341447
  10. 10341447
  11. 10341447
  12. 10341447
  13. 10341447
  14. 10341447
  15. 10341447
  16. 10341447
  17. 10341447
  18. 10341447
  19. 10341447
  20. 10341447
  21. 10341447
  22. 10341447
  23. 10341447
  24. 10341447
  25. 10341447
  26. 10341447
  27. 10341447
  28. 10341447
  29. 10341447
  30. 10341447
  31. 10341447
  32. 10341447
  33. 10341447
  34. 10341447
  35. 10341447
  36. 10341447
  37. 10341447
  38. 10341447
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10341447
  • Stock #: 10696
  • VIN: 1GNEVJKW5LJ116718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,096 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS is a midsize SUV that combines sporty design with practicality and a range of modern features. Leather-appointed seats with heating and ventilation for the front row, Chevrolet's MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, available navigation, Rearview camera, Remote start and so much more!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 159,096 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 116,676 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 28,396 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory