Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

59,430 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium 3RD ROW SEATING - DUAL MOON ROOF - NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium 3RD ROW SEATING - DUAL MOON ROOF - NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10516932
  2. 10516932
  3. 10516932
  4. 10516932
  5. 10516932
  6. 10516932
  7. 10516932
  8. 10516932
  9. 10516932
  10. 10516932
  11. 10516932
  12. 10516932
  13. 10516932
  14. 10516932
  15. 10516932
  16. 10516932
  17. 10516932
  18. 10516932
  19. 10516932
  20. 10516932
  21. 10516932
  22. 10516932
  23. 10516932
  24. 10516932
  25. 10516932
  26. 10516932
  27. 10516932
  28. 10516932
  29. 10516932
  30. 10516932
  31. 10516932
  32. 10516932
  33. 10516932
  34. 10516932
  35. 10516932
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10516932
  • Stock #: 10753
  • VIN: 5N1DR2CM9LC635346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10753
  • Mileage 59,430 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL. Crafted for those who seek a blend of sophistication, versatility, and advanced technology. Packed with Leather-appointed seats and door trim, NissanConnect with 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Voice-Recognized Navigation System with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Intelligent Around View Monitor, 3rd rowEZ Flex Seating System with LATCH AND GLIDE
and so so much more! This vehicle comes with a balance of Nissan manufacturer warranty along with a clean CARFAX!





**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 132,460 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titan...
 121,376 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2022 Sea-Doo SWITCH ...
 0 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory