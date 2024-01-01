2020 Nissan Qashqai

Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 Qashqai SV AWD comes equipped with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Power sunroof, Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition, Heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay® compatibility, NissanConnect® with Mobile Apps, RearView Monitor, Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention and a ton more! <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. <strong>Cash pricing is an additional $699. </strong> We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs. <p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p><strong> <p><strong>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.<p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2020 Nissan Qashqai

57,927 KM

Details Description Features

$24,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV ONLY 58,000KM - SUNROOF - REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV ONLY 58,000KM - SUNROOF - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 11017814
  2. 11017814
  3. 11017814
  4. 11017814
  5. 11017814
  6. 11017814
  7. 11017814
  8. 11017814
  9. 11017814
  10. 11017814
  11. 11017814
  12. 11017814
  13. 11017814
  14. 11017814
  15. 11017814
  16. 11017814
  17. 11017814
  18. 11017814
  19. 11017814
  20. 11017814
  21. 11017814
  22. 11017814
  23. 11017814
  24. 11017814
  25. 11017814
  26. 11017814
  27. 11017814
  28. 11017814
  29. 11017814
  30. 11017814
  31. 11017814
  32. 11017814
  33. 11017814
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CW8LW367499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,927 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Qashqai SV AWD comes equipped with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Power sunroof, Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition, Heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay® compatibility, NissanConnect® with Mobile Apps, RearView Monitor, Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention and a ton more!





**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2022 Toyota Prius ALL WHEEL DRIVE - HYBRID - EV MODE for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Toyota Prius ALL WHEEL DRIVE - HYBRID - EV MODE 61,088 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Fit Sport CLEAN CARFAX - BACKUP CAM - APPLE AND ANDROID COMPATIBLE for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Honda Fit Sport CLEAN CARFAX - BACKUP CAM - APPLE AND ANDROID COMPATIBLE 98,226 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT ONLY 66,000KM - SPRAY IN BED LINER - NAVIGATION for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT ONLY 66,000KM - SPRAY IN BED LINER - NAVIGATION 66,042 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,295

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Qashqai