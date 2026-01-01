$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore
Preferred BACKUP CAM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
2021 Buick Encore
Preferred BACKUP CAM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11724
- Mileage 102,053 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Buick Encore Preferred featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 Ecotec engine delivering an estimated 9.0 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Preferred trim showcases premium cloth seating with leatherette bolsters includes heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Buick Infotainment 8-inch colour touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a 6-speaker audio system. Buick Driver Confidence includes Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, and a Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, a clean carfax and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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613-634-3262