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<p><strong>The 2021 Buick Encore Preferred</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 Ecotec engine delivering an <strong>estimated 9.0 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. </strong>The Preferred trim showcases premium cloth seating with leatherette bolsters includes heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Buick Infotainment 8-inch colour touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a 6-speaker audio system. Buick Driver Confidence includes Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, and a Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, a clean carfax and so much more!</span></p>

2021 Buick Encore

102,053 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Buick Encore

Preferred BACKUP CAM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

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14207399

2021 Buick Encore

Preferred BACKUP CAM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,053KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJESB4MB310470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11724
  • Mileage 102,053 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Buick Encore Preferred featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 Ecotec engine delivering an estimated 9.0 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Preferred trim showcases premium cloth seating with leatherette bolsters includes heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Buick Infotainment 8-inch colour touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a 6-speaker audio system. Buick Driver Confidence includes Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, and a Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, a clean carfax and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2021 Buick Encore