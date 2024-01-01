$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Buick Envision
Preferred- Heated Seats
2021 Buick Envision
Preferred- Heated Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN LRBFZMR45MD081300
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P01936
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist!
This Buick Envision is the epitome of luxury crossover with a host of driver assistance technology and comfort features. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2021 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2021 Buick Envision. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This Envision Preferred is loaded with some excellent features like an modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with a remote start, 4G WiFi, power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This Buick Envision is the epitome of luxury crossover with a host of driver assistance technology and comfort features. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2021 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2021 Buick Envision. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This Envision Preferred is loaded with some excellent features like an modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with a remote start, 4G WiFi, power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Cross-Traffic Alert, Turbocharged, Power Liftgate, Keyless Start, A/C, Power Mirror(s), Bluetooth Connection, Hands-Free Liftgate, ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2018 Cadillac XT5 FWD- Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $192 B/W 106,000 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS- Remote Start - $210 B/W 45,004 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II- Remote Start 137,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2021 Buick Envision