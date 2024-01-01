$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
161,237KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYEET4MZ257562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 161,237 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 161,237 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Stepping up to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights and LED cargo area lighting, body coloured bumpers and trim, heated front seats and a 10-way power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, dual-zone climate control, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 161,237 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Stepping up to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights and LED cargo area lighting, body coloured bumpers and trim, heated front seats and a 10-way power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, dual-zone climate control, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.), Turbocharged, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Leather Stee...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2016 Chevrolet Spark LT- $108 B/W - Low Mileage 88,017 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE- Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM - $128 B/W 10 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon- Navigation - Premium Audio 37,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500