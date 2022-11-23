$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country- Certified
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Used
- Listing ID: 9335125
- Stock #: P01671
- VIN: 1GCUYHET8MZ128130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. It's satin steel metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 1500 High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with heating and cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps plus unique chrome and bronze exterior accents. This gorgeous truck also comes equipped with a premium Bose audio system, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, a power lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate, Chrome Accents.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.),Tow Hitch,Requires Subscription,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth Connection,Bed...
