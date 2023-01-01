Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

44,439 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom REMOTE TAIL GATE - SPRAY IN BED LINER- BACKUP CAM

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom REMOTE TAIL GATE - SPRAY IN BED LINER- BACKUP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9494134
  • Stock #: 10456
  • VIN: 1GCUYBEF8MZ131312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM is a fantastic truck ready for all your needs. Big enough for the whole fam with the optional jump seat, backup cam, remote tailgate, spray-in liner, Apple Carplay and Android auto and a Clean CARFAX. This is a one owner truck with a balance of Chevy Manufacturer warranty remaining!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

