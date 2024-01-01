$24,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS- Certified - $175 B/W
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS- Certified - $175 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
40,422KM
Used
VIN KL79MMS21MB018502
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 40,422 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
With big-bold style and a small footprint, this Trailblazer sets itself apart from the rest of the pack. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 40,422 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LS. This bold and spacious Trailblazer LS comes equipped with all the useful necessities like Intellibeam automatic headlights, stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $174.76 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36349 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.2L I3 TURBO DOHC DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm) (STD),ABS,Front Wheel Drive,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keeping Assist,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Steering,Alum...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer