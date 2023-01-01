Menu
2021 Ford Escape

86,602 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

877-910-8252

2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

2021 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

877-910-8252

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,602KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10346757
  • Stock #: 23Y377
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H6XMUA72302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DESERT GOLD METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,602 KM

Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

