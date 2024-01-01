Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid will save you money! Packed with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering, Speed Sign Recognition, Evasive Steering Assist, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, ActiveX seating material, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability, Power liftgate, Remote start system and so much more! This escape has a balance of Ford Manufacturer warranty and a clean carfax! <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. <strong>Cash pricing is an additional $699. </strong> We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs. <p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p><strong> <p><strong>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.<p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2021 Ford Escape

57,881 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid HYBRID - ONLY 57,800KM - REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid HYBRID - ONLY 57,800KM - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10931285
  2. 10931285
  3. 10931285
  4. 10931285
  5. 10931285
  6. 10931285
  7. 10931285
  8. 10931285
  9. 10931285
  10. 10931285
  11. 10931285
  12. 10931285
  13. 10931285
  14. 10931285
  15. 10931285
  16. 10931285
  17. 10931285
  18. 10931285
  19. 10931285
  20. 10931285
  21. 10931285
  22. 10931285
  23. 10931285
  24. 10931285
  25. 10931285
  26. 10931285
  27. 10931285
  28. 10931285
  29. 10931285
  30. 10931285
  31. 10931285
  32. 10931285
  33. 10931285
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9CZ7MUA60576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,881 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid will save you money! Packed with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering, Speed Sign Recognition, Evasive Steering Assist, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, ActiveX seating material, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability, Power liftgate, Remote start system and so much more! This escape has a balance of Ford Manufacturer warranty and a clean carfax!








**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX SUNROOF - LANE KEEP ASSIST - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Kia Forte EX SUNROOF - LANE KEEP ASSIST - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER 36,772 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter -Class High Roof $0 Down - $415 Bi-Weekly - 120 Months O.A.C for sale in Kingston, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter -Class High Roof $0 Down - $415 Bi-Weekly - 120 Months O.A.C 171,748 KM $64,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW 2-Series 230 i xDrive ONLY 14,000KM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 BMW 2-Series 230 i xDrive ONLY 14,000KM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE 14,055 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape