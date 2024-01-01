Menu
PREFERRED AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. 18 ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. REV UP YOUR LIFE!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

79,332 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

79,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ2MH312552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,332 KM

Vehicle Description

PREFERRED AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. 18" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. REV UP YOUR LIFE!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

