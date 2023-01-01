Menu
he 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition is Jeeps definition off-road capability and rugged luxury. Packed with 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, 20-inch granite crystal aluminum wheels, 8.4-inch touchscreen display with Uconnect® 4C NAV, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration, ProTech II Package including advanced safety features: Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking LaneSense® Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, and so much more! This is a one-owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

105,837 KM

$42,425

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,425

+ taxes & licensing

105,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBGXMC622711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

