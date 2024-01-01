Menu
The 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE is a compact SUV pact with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, AWD, Rearview camera, 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) system, Heated front seats, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and a clean CARFAX!

100,263 KM

$22,495

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,263KM
VIN JA4AJVAW1MU606904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

