STYLISH!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. 17" ALLOYS. AUTO HIGHBEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP. WELL EQUIPPED!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)

2021 Toyota C-HR

77,150 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR

LE STYLISH!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. 17" ALLOYS. AUTO HIGHBEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP.

2021 Toyota C-HR

LE STYLISH!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. 17" ALLOYS. AUTO HIGHBEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBXXM1120175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240330
  • Mileage 77,150 KM

Vehicle Description

STYLISH!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. 17" ALLOYS. AUTO HIGHBEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP. WELL EQUIPPED!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-XXXX

888-239-7066

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2021 Toyota C-HR