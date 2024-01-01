$44,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Cadillac CTS
Sport- Sport Seats - $315 B/W
2022 Cadillac CTS
Sport- Sport Seats - $315 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
19,502KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G6DU5RK6N0135839
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24182A
- Mileage 19,502 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Wireless Charging, Sport Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $46798 - Our Price is just $44998!
From every angle, the CT5 exudes athleticism, sophistication and confidence. This 2022 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Offering a design that moves forward even when standing still, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high quality material, no detail is too small and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This low mileage sedan has just 19,502 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CT5's trim level is Sport. Built for performance and style, this CT5 Sport comes loaded with a unique front sport grille and rear spoiler, a thicker leather-wrapped steering wheel with magnesium paddle shifters, 18-way performance front bolstered seats, wireless device charging, adaptive remote start, park assist, dual zone climate control, a premium 9-speaker audio system, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert. Style and technology flourish with exclusive aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, forward collision warning, a massive 10 inch touchscreen with voice recognition that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a HD rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Sport Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $314.57 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $65431 ). See dealer for details.
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Compare at $46798 - Our Price is just $44998!
From every angle, the CT5 exudes athleticism, sophistication and confidence. This 2022 Cadillac CT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Offering a design that moves forward even when standing still, this gorgeous Cadillac CT-5 has been crafted to inspire your deepest desires. With a driver centric cockpit and high quality material, no detail is too small and this CT-5 is sure to impress. Set your heart racing and put your mind at ease in this premium Cadillac.This low mileage sedan has just 19,502 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CT5's trim level is Sport. Built for performance and style, this CT5 Sport comes loaded with a unique front sport grille and rear spoiler, a thicker leather-wrapped steering wheel with magnesium paddle shifters, 18-way performance front bolstered seats, wireless device charging, adaptive remote start, park assist, dual zone climate control, a premium 9-speaker audio system, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert. Style and technology flourish with exclusive aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, forward collision warning, a massive 10 inch touchscreen with voice recognition that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a HD rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Sport Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $314.57 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $65431 ). See dealer for details.
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TWIN-SCROLL TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (235 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) [Cadillac Estimated] (STD), WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, Power Mirror(s), Power Passenger Seat, Po...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2016 Chevrolet Spark LT- $108 B/W - Low Mileage 88,017 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE- Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM - $128 B/W 10 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon- Navigation - Premium Audio 37,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2022 Cadillac CTS