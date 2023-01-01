$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom Trail Boss- Certified
30,316KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9456187
- Stock #: P01687
- VIN: 1GCPYCEK4NZ137528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,316 KM
Vehicle Description
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior makes this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse for any weekend adventure. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 30,316 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's northsky blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (STD),Satellite Radio,Telematics,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Terrain,Power Steering,Turbocharged,ABS,Requires Subscription...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
