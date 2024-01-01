Menu
The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend edition is packed with Intelligent 4WD with G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) 6.5-inch instrument panel screen, SYNC® 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto compatibility, Ford Co-Pilot360 including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Rear View Camera and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX and a balance of Ford manufacturer warranty! <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. <strong>Cash pricing is an additional $699. </strong> We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs. <p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p><strong> <p><strong>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.<p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

52,762 KM

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - REMOTE START

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - REMOTE START

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

52,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B68NRD50195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2022 Ford Bronco Sport