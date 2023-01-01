$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro- Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro- Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
16,147KM
Used
VIN 1GTPUAEK3NZ560746
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 16,147 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,147 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Pro. This GMC Sierra 1500 Pro comes with some excellent features such as a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator.) (STD), Tow Hooks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Keyless Start, Power Steering, Steel Wheels, High Output, ABS, Turbocharged...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2022 GMC Sierra 1500