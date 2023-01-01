Menu
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

22,657 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

HEV Luxury HYBRID - LEATHER - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 10514
  VIN: KM8S5DA19NU036094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,657 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Luxury, a sophisticated and eco-friendly SUV that combines premium comfort, advanced technology, and exceptional fuel efficiency. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine and an electric motor, panoramic sunroof, power-operated side mirrors, and a hands-free power liftgate. The infotainment system includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay. safety features, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability. The SUV also features a blind-spot view monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and a surround-view camera system. This vehicle also comes with a balance of manufacturer warranty and a clean CARFAX!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

