2022 RAM 1500 Classic

11,026 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

SLT WARLOCK PACKAGE - ONLY 11,000 KM -

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

11,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10406559
  • Stock #: 10728
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG7NS131136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,026 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 RAM Warlock boasts a distinctive exterior, featuring a blacked-out grille with bold RAM lettering, semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, and powder-coated front and rear bumpers. equipped with the Uconnect infotainment system, featuring a user-friendly touchscreen interface. It also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless smartphone integration for navigation, music, and more. blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning, and so much more! This vehicle comes with only 11,000KM on it, it has a large balance of RAM manufacturer warranty remaining along with a clean carfax report!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

