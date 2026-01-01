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???? 2.0L 4CYL All Wheel Drive AUDI A4 KOMFORT 2023 Premium luxury meets everyday practicality! ????<br><br> This stunning Audi A4 Komfort delivers German engineering, all-wheel-drive confidence, and premium features at an unbeatable price. With only 95,261 KMs, its ready to elevate your daily drive!<br><br> Features youll love:<br> ? Sunroof<br> ? Heated Seats<br> ? Heated Steering Wheel<br> ? Leather<br> ? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this AUDI A4 and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2023 Audi A4

95,261 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Audi A4

45 Komfort

Watch This Vehicle
14500519

2023 Audi A4

45 Komfort

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

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Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,261KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUAAAF48PN020332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,261 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.0L 4CYL All Wheel Drive AUDI A4 KOMFORT 2023 Premium luxury meets everyday practicality! ????



This stunning Audi A4 Komfort delivers German engineering, all-wheel-drive confidence, and premium features at an unbeatable price. With only 95,261 KMs, it's ready to elevate your daily drive!



Features you'll love:

? Sunroof

? Heated Seats

? Heated Steering Wheel

? Leather

? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this AUDI A4 and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

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888-239-7066

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2023 Audi A4