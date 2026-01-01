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2023 Audi A4
45 Komfort
2023 Audi A4
45 Komfort
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,261KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUAAAF48PN020332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,261 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2.0L 4CYL All Wheel Drive AUDI A4 KOMFORT 2023 Premium luxury meets everyday practicality! ????
This stunning Audi A4 Komfort delivers German engineering, all-wheel-drive confidence, and premium features at an unbeatable price. With only 95,261 KMs, it's ready to elevate your daily drive!
Features you'll love:
? Sunroof
? Heated Seats
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Leather
? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this AUDI A4 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This stunning Audi A4 Komfort delivers German engineering, all-wheel-drive confidence, and premium features at an unbeatable price. With only 95,261 KMs, it's ready to elevate your daily drive!
Features you'll love:
? Sunroof
? Heated Seats
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Leather
? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this AUDI A4 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2023 Audi A4