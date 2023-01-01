$2,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-749-9905
2001 Ford Mustang
2Dr Convertible
Location
ABC Auto Repairs
131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3
519-749-9905
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10047873
- VIN: 1FAFP44481F210165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS SPECIAL! 2001 Ford Mustang Convertible selling AS IS for $2,000.00 + HST + Licensing.
Price + HST + Licensing
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE
ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed
Call us Now 519-749-9905
Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.