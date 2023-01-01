$21,995+ tax & licensing
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertable
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
183,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10199988
- Stock #: PC1445
- VIN: 1G1YY32G925104282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # PC1445
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN 6 SPEED CONVERTABLE COROVETTE FOR YOUR TOPLESS DRIVNG DAYS LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9