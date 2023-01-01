Menu
2002 Chevrolet Corvette

183,000 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertable

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertable

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10199988
  • Stock #: PC1445
  • VIN: 1G1YY32G925104282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1445
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN 6 SPEED CONVERTABLE COROVETTE FOR YOUR TOPLESS DRIVNG DAYS LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

