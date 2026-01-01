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<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>***CERTIFIED*** LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!<br><br>CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS!<br><br></span>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!</span></pre>

2007 Lexus RX 350

251,977 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Lexus RX 350

AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle
14087563

2007 Lexus RX 350

AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
251,977KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,977 KM

Vehicle Description

***CERTIFIED*** LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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1-877-895-XXXX

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1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
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$9,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2007 Lexus RX 350