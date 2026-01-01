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2007 Lexus RX 350
AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*
2007 Lexus RX 350
AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
251,977KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 251,977 KM
Vehicle Description
***CERTIFIED*** LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!
CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2007 Lexus RX 350