2007 Suzuki XL-7

Listing ID: 9361762

9361762 Stock #: PC1322

PC1322 VIN: 2S3DB417876113101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # PC1322

Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

