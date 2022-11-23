$5,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Suzuki XL-7
JLX
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
268,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9361762
- Stock #: PC1322
- VIN: 2S3DB417876113101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
HERE IS SUV FOR 7 AND LOTS OF SPACE LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9