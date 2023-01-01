$5,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Accord
4dr I4 Auto EX
Location
ABC Auto Repairs
131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3
519-749-9905
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,700 KM
Vehicle Description
NICE 2008 Honda Accord selling certified for $5,995.00 + HST + Licensing.
Price + HST + Licensing
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed
