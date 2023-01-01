Menu
199,700 KM

4dr I4 Auto EX

4dr I4 Auto EX

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

199,700KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCP26778A805560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,700 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE 2008 Honda Accord selling certified for $5,995.00 + HST + Licensing.

Price + HST + Licensing

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

