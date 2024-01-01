Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> Clean Carfax, CERTIFIED, V6, SUNROOF, OIL SPRAY, LEATHER SEAT, HEATED SEAT, EXTENDED WARRANTY</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 3.3 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, great condition with 209143 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. Keyless entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. sunroof, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, heated seats, and more.........</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> Asking price is $6495 + HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. Thank you</span></p>

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

208,143 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
FWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO

FWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
208,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5nmsg13ex9h318092

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 415
  • Mileage 208,143 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

