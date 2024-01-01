Menu
2009 Mazda Tribute

238,800 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

238,800KM
Used
VIN 4F2CZ027X9KM07628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As Is

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Map Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Driver footrest
Pwr accessory delay
Custom fitted floor mats
Coat hook
Rear floor heat ducts
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Front/rear door storage pockets
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Exterior

Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Halogen Headlights
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
2-speed rear wiper w/washer

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Fixed antenna

Convenience

Centre console w/dual cup holders
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers

Safety

Childproof rear door locks
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Driver/front passenger front airbags
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Rollover stability control
Front safety belt height adjusters & pretensioners
Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags

Suspension

coil springs

Seating

Front cloth bucket seats
60/40 split folding rear seat w/removable seat cushions

Trim

Front grille w/chrome garnish

Additional Features

16 ALLOY WHEELS
coolant temp
fuel
storage
rear gate glass
trailing arms
Liftgate moulding -inc: chrome garnish
Floor console tray
Front pwr outlet
Sunvisors w/driver & passenger covered vanity mirrors
Illuminated entry w/off delay
Height adjustable head restraints
Integrated child safety-seat anchor
(3) ceiling mounted child seat tether anchors
Side impact bolsters
P235/70TR16 all-season tires
Moulded-in-colour pwr heated mirrors
Illumination -inc: cargo light
Multi-link rear suspension w/dual lateral links
shock absorbers
quarter panel
Solar tint glass -inc: rear door
AM/FM audio system w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2009 Mazda Tribute