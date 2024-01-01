Menu
Auto, A/C, AWD, Sunroof, Odometer in Miles 141000 Miles = 230 Kms, US Vehicle, No Sounds from Speakers, No Rust, New Tires & Brakes all around, GPS, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Leather, Loaded, Push Starter, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2010 Lexus RX 350

141,000 MI

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD,Certified,GPS,Sunroof,New Tires & Brakes,

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD,Certified,GPS,Sunroof,New Tires & Brakes,

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,000MI
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA7AC071648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, AWD, Sunroof, Odometer in Miles 141000 Miles = 230 Km's, US Vehicle, No Sounds from Speakers, No Rust, New Tires & Brakes all around, GPS, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Leather, Loaded, Push Starter, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-XXXX

519-208-0770

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2010 Lexus RX 350