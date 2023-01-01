$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
174,896KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYZHDAG7BG009889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,896 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com
Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome grille surround
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Dark grey body-side moulding
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
glove box
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Roof rack side rails
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Simulated leather door trim inserts
Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Adjustable illumination level
Safety
Brake Assist
ABS
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
Front active head restraints
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Convenience
Clock
Mechanical
Transmission Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
P235/60R18 all season tires
Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
Powertrain
check engine
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted micro antenna
Additional Features
Subwoofer
coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
odometer
pinch protection
load limiters
fuel level
illuminated switches
door courtesy
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
ignition
bottle holders
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
iPod USB/aux input
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
airbag (SRS)
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
adjustable shoulder anchors
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close
Body-colour door handle w/chrome accents
3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km
range
rear tailgate
trip distance
18 x 7.0 aluminum wheels
Infinity Logic 7 AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: (9) Infinity speakers
605-watt external amp
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 242,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic Hybrid 1.3 186,112 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 249,351 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe