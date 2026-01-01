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<p>HERE IS A NICE CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED AWD SUV FOR YOU NO RUST NO ACCIDENT AND SOLD CERTIFIED LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2011 Nissan Rogue

175,000 KM

Details Description

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

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14420703

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

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$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,000KM
VIN JN8AS5MT8BW183877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED AWD SUV FOR YOU NO RUST NO ACCIDENT AND SOLD CERTIFIED LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
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519-742-3497

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$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2011 Nissan Rogue