<p>Certified, Loaded, Beautiful colors, Automatic, All wheel drive, Traction control, Air condition, All power, Bluetooth, CD Player, and many more. </p><p>Taxes and License fees extra,</p><p>Extended warranty avaialble</p>

2011 Subaru Impreza

158,263 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Premium

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Premium

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

158,263KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GH6B63BH805612

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,263 KM

Certified, Loaded, Beautiful colors, Automatic, All wheel drive, Traction control, Air condition, All power, Bluetooth, CD Player, and many more. 

Taxes and License fees extra,

Extended warranty avaialble

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2011 Subaru Impreza