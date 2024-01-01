$8,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Subaru Impreza
2.5i Premium
2011 Subaru Impreza
2.5i Premium
Location
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
158,263KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1GH6B63BH805612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,263 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified, Loaded, Beautiful colors, Automatic, All wheel drive, Traction control, Air condition, All power, Bluetooth, CD Player, and many more.
Taxes and License fees extra,
Extended warranty avaialble
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoSmarto
2015 Honda Civic SE 4WD 232,545 KM SOLD
2018 Ford Escape 221,188 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit LX 171,175 KM $11,195 + tax & lic
Email AutoSmarto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
Call Dealer
519-748-XXXX(click to show)
519-748-6001
Alternate Numbers519-748-6011
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
AutoSmarto
519-748-6001
2011 Subaru Impreza