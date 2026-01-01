$7,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara
JX
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara
JX
Location
Maple Auto Sales
1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-899-3001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
116,931KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS3TD0D27B4101885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,931 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Maple Auto Sales
1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-899-XXXX(click to show)
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Maple Auto Sales
519-899-3001
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara