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2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

116,931 KM

Details Features

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JX

Watch This Vehicle
14198495

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JX

Location

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-899-3001

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,931KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS3TD0D27B4101885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,931 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Maple Auto Sales

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

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519-899-XXXX

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519-899-3001

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$7,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Auto Sales

519-899-3001

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara