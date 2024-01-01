$11,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
155,215KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPEB4AC7CH379408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,215 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Heated rear seats
Digital clock
Rear Heat Ducts
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
(3) assist grips
Outside temp gauge
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Eco indicator
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Rear coat hanger
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
(4) door panel bottle holders
Rear reading lamp
Metalgrain interior trim
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Safety
Brake Assist
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Dual front side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body side reinforcements
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)
Exterior
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Solar control glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
Front fog lights
Chrome window mouldings
Windshield wiper de-icer
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/65R16 all-season tires
Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
Sunshade band
T125/80D16 compact spare tire
Convenience
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna w/shark fin design & XM reception
Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls
Additional Features
Armrest
trunk
odometer
pinch protection
hood
front map
dual cupholders
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Centre console -inc: storage
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
Illumination -inc: cargo area
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down
Remote releases -inc: fuel door
USB/iPod input
auxiliary MP3 input
dome lamp w/delay
front pretensioners & force limiters
ignition surround
digital coolant temp
digital fuel level
lock out button
16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2006 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CE Manual 174,428 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn LX 183,460 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn EX 245,648 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2012 Hyundai Sonata